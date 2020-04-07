After rumors that put Brock Lesnar out of WWE after WrestleMania 36, it seems that all just rumors because his contract would end until May 2020.

A few months ago, Dave Meltzer He reported that “The Beast” and the McMahon Company they had reached an agreement by May of this year.

Brock Lesnar the shows could continue to appear, in addition to the WWE will have an opportunity to renew the contract of who was champion until one night ago.

On the other hand, there is the competition that will surely seek to bring the Beast into its ranks, we talk about AEW, which has taken several stars from the McMahon ranks.

