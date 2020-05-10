WWE broadcasting the best stair fights in history for FREE.

WWE is broadcasting a compilation of the best ladder fights live on its free YouTube channel. Incredible fights that will put the Hype for the previous event in a few hours.

Miniature

In the miniature we find Jeff Hardy hung up grabbing the titles as a couple, at the famous moment when Edge made him a Spear.

A very good initiative is for WWE to put this program before MITB that will be in a few hours. It will also serve for people who do not have the Network to incentivize them to acquire their free month to enjoy this year’s unique and special Money in the Bank event.

Commentators

They are commenting on Corey Graves alongside Michael Cole and WWE Backstage commentators Paige, Renne Young, and Booker T. They are also talking about the event itself, commenting on its feelings and doing a bit of prior to what they think can happen.

They are putting up fights every year, from the first women’s Money in the Bank to a ladder match from The Rock vs Triple H.

There is no better preview than seeing these matches.

