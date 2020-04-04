It is official, the rival of Goldberg for WrestleMania 36 to be Braun Strowmna, this Friday they made it official in the show of SmackDown.

In this Friday’s broadcast, they no longer mentioned Roman Reigns, who was the candidate to contest the Universal Championship in the “Showcase of the Immortals”.

Although various rivals such as Jeff Hardy, John Cena and Bray Wyatt in a triple threat, the chosen one ended up being Braun Strowman.

It is not yet known what day the fight between Goldberg and Strowman.

