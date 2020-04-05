The reign of Goldberg came to an end at WrestleMania 36, as Braun Strowman managed to defeat the monarch WWE Universal until tonight.

Follow us on Facebook

ENTER TO WIN AN OFFICIAL JOHN CENA BEACH

In lightning combat, the Giant was severely punished for Goldberg; However, it held and recovered in an extraordinary way.

After holding four spears, Braun Strowman it hit the canvas four times when former Universal champion for the count of three to come.

Braun Strowman becomes the new monarch of SmackDown and in the following weeks you could find out what your next challenge is.

Show player