WWE: Becky Lynch teased Rob Gronkowski’s debut on SmackDown

Behind the Rob Gronkowski’s debut on SmackDown, the Raw champion Becky Lynch, did not waste time and scoffed at the entrance of the former NFL player.

Follow us on Facebook

Will Jeff Hardy leave WWE? Matt Answer this

The multi-champion Super Bowl entered Performance Center with a very strange dance and this generated that “The Man” He dedicated a tweet making fun of it.

“Imagine walking into the string for your debut doing an idiotic dance,” was what he wrote.

However, not everything is with Gronkowski, Well, surely she did it with the desire to laugh at herself and her current romantic partner, Seth Rollins, who also entered the WWE rings dancing.

Show player