After finishing WrestleMania 36, ​​Bayley he had a great dislike with WWE for not appearing in the survey of the best fights of the event this Sunday.

The SmackDown Champion He manifested himself through Twitter, since apparently, he considered that the show in the ring was better than some of those that appear.

“WTF” wrote Bayley, something that in Spanish could be translated as a “What happened”.

Within the comments made by WWE fans, some appear saying that their fight was not good, for which they consider the nominations fair.

Bayley retained the SmackDown Women’s Championship after emerging alive from the battle of elimination of five women, where Sasha Banks helped her continue as monarch of the blue brand.

