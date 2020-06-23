Bad news for WWE fans: In recent hours it has been known that WWE Backstage has undergone a major change at the hands of FOX Entertainment executives. And is that the managers of the company made the decision to make large economic cuts and that includes that the television program will no longer be broadcast week by week as it was usually broadcast.

WWE Backstage

The news was revealed by Sports Business Journal journalist John Ourand, a web portal specialized in the worlds of sport and business.

FS1 is scaling back production on its boxing and WWE shoulder programming. “WWE Backstage will not longer be produced weekly. It is eliminating” Inside PBC. “Double digit job losses as a result. SBJ Media will have the full story tonight. – John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) June 22, 2020

“FOX Sports 1 is making cuts to production on its boxing and WWE programming. WWE Backstage will no longer air weekly, while Inside PBC will be canceled.. More than 20 jobs will be lost as a result. ”

The first headless is journalist Ryan Satin:

Thanks to everyone at @ FS1 for the opportunity to work on #WWEBackstage! I had a blast working with @ReneeYoungWWE, @ BookerT5x, @RealPaigeWWE, @jacobu, @grossman, @bradweimer and every single person I came into contact with on the show. I learned a lot working with you all. https://t.co/iLnYF0jGyj – Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 22, 2020

The reasons are clear: the low rating of the program. And the covid-19. But FOX doesn’t want to cancel it entirely because they don’t want their relationship with WWE to wither.. And then the cut in staff for this unexpected virus was added. It must be said, in truth, that the shows only had a good rating until now when CM Punk appeared, but for some reason, CM Punk was also not the great man who attracted great ratings. Maybe it’s just because fans want to see him fight and not talk.

