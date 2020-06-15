WWE Backlash News

WWE Backlash News | Tonight we were able to enjoy the WWE Backlash 2020 event that left us various curiosities and news. We will tell you!

Edge vs. Randy Orton will not be a 5-star match

After the stellar event of the night in which Randy Orton defeated Edge many fans asked Dave Meltzer to give the five stars to the match and he replied that he was not going to rate it. The reason is that it will not score a match that has been recorded and edited, which has caused discomfort among WWE fans.

Edge vs. combat Randy Orton of #WWEBacklash will not have ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Rather it will not have any, because Dave Meltzer will not rate it. “I am not going to score that fight as it is a recorded and edited fight. There is no point in giving it a score.” Do you agree? #WWE pic.twitter.com/ZptSSXCRdr – Planet Wrestling WWE Backlash (@Planeta_Wrest) June 15, 2020

Who was the giant ninja from WWE Backlash?

Through our Twitter account we reveal minutes after its appearance the identity of the giant ninja who appeared alongside Akira Tozawa in the segment of the RAW tag team championships. It’s about the fighter Jordan Omogbehin, a Nigerian giant that until now had not appeared on television.

The identity of the giant ninja is Jordan Omogbehin # WWE #WWEBacklash #Backlash # Backlash2020 pic.twitter.com/feNLt64dJ4 – Planet Wrestling WWE Backlash (@Planeta_Wrest) June 15, 2020

Edge injury update

We have new information on Edge injury. You may have a broken triceps, which would keep you out of the WWE rings for up to 8 months. These forecasts are worse than the initial ones, which spoke of a tear and a recovery period of 4 to 6 months.

Edge’s injury may be even more serious than expected. Triceps break can take up to 8 months outside of #WWE rings He was hurt in his match against Randy Orton in #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/5q9TRmZp1Z – Planet Wrestling WWE Backlash (@Planeta_Wrest) June 15, 2020

WWE Backlash News: Dax Hardwood Criticizes WWE

After the film segment that replaced what should be the fight for the RAW tag team championships, former WWE wrestler Dax Hardwood put the following message on Twitter:

Yes, guys. We know. And yes, guys. We’re happy. #FTR – Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) June 15, 2020

Yes, we know, and if you guys, we are happy.

It is speculated that some of the participants could have expressed their desire to leave WWE and join AEW.

Did you like WWE Backlash?

Through the survey carried out on our Twitter account, fans are satisfied with the quality of the PPV.

What did you think of # WWEBacklash2020? – Planet Wrestling WWE Backlash (@Planeta_Wrest) June 15, 2020

