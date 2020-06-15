WWE Backlash Live – Coverage and Live Scores

Triple Threat for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs The IIconics vs Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

The combat begins with Nikki Cross, Bayley and Billie Kay. These last two decide to knock Nikki down first and then Bayley takes control over Billie. Nikki gets up and begins to attack Bayley, Bayley manages to take over from Sasha and she takes dominance over her opponent. Alexa enters, and the rest of the fighters also enter the ring, they face each other. Peyton goes into action and tries the count by means of a roll-up, but he does not reach three and then Banks tries to do the same but only reaches 2.

Banks tries a clothesline, Royce reverses and tries the count again but doesn’t make it to 3. Alexa Bliss is hard-pressed against the two aforementioned fighters, but she defends herself by kicking both of them. Following Bliss’ defense, a series of pinfalls proceed without result. A pitched battle in the ring forms, ending with Alexa Bliss dominating over Peyton Royce and Sasha Banks. Relay for Nikki Cross, Nikki avalanche for Banks on the corner, Nikki tries to advance against Peyton but gives him a headkick.

Relay for Bayley and come to the rescue of Banks. The champion places Cross on the corner, tries to apply an avalanche but Cross is saved by dodging it. Relay for Billie Kay and surprise Cross with a roll-up. The account reaches 2 and then confronts Bayley with a German suplex. Billie Kay masters combat. She tries to give Alexa Bliss a right hand, but she dodges it. Banks misleads Billie Kay, Bayley tries to roll him up but there is no result. Sasha then helps Bayley by hitting Kay with a knee and allows Bayley to dominate the fight. Alexa manages to be relieved and begins to dominate the combat. Banks also arrives in combat, but Royce appears and fights back against Banks and Alexa with a diving crossbody.

The IIconics dominate the fight against Banks, but Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross arrive. Nikki attempts a neckbreaker, but fails. With the help of Alexa he achieves a facebuster and Nikki leaves with Billie Kay out of the ring. Alexa gets a Twisted Bliss and seems to have a certain victory over Peyton Royce, but Sasha Banks quickly arrives to push her away, catches her in a roll-up and gets the count of 3.

RESULT: Bayley and Sasha Banks manage to retain the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Two words: . @ AlexaBliss_WWE #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/DasCS3dFsW – WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2020

Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus

The combat begins with a struggle between both fighters. Sheamus tries to find a headlock on Jeff and finally ends up cornering him against the corner. Jeff defends himself and manages to catch him in a headlock. Jeff’s headlock over Sheamus is short-lived and Jeff proceeds to dropkick his opponent. Sheamus is caught in the corner and Hardy continues to stomp. Hardy’s avalanche against Sheamus and then hits him with a right hand. Sheamus surprises Jeff with a clothesline and knocks him down. The Celtic Warrior lifts him up and punishes him on the ropes. Sheamus pushes him with an irish whip, Jeff resists, pushes himself and sends him out of the ring. In the ringside area, Jeff propels himself with the help of the steel staircase and takes control over Sheamus. Back in the ring, Sheamus reverses Jeff and sends him to the corner with a suplex. Double backbreaker against Jeff Hardy and Sheamus tries the count that reaches 2.

Sheamus starts a headlock, but Jeff Hardy gets rid of it with a guillotine. Sheamus responds with a running knee and continues his hold on Hardy. Jeff fights back by commanding his opponent against the corner and then proceeds to apply a backdrop to it. Jeff gives him several right hands, propels himself with the help of the ropes and Sheamus stops him with a clothesline. Sheamus climbs on the third rope but Jeff defends himself and manages to get him into position to apply a Whisper In The Wind.

Hardy retakes ultimate control of the combat and applies various dropkicks. Sheamus surprises Hardy with a roll-up, the count reaches 2, Hardy stands up, knocks him down with several kicks and gradually climbs onto the third rope. Sheamus gets back to his feet and starts giving him several right hands. However, Jeff also takes out his arsenal, gives him several right hands and throws him against the canvas. Hardy prepares to launch but falls. Sheamus ‘White Noise for Jeff, The Celtic Warrior covers it and the count reaches 2. Sheamus’ punishment on Jeff Hardy continues and he concentrates on applying a padlock to his legs. Hardy touches the rope to indicate rope break and Sheamus leaves the padlock. Sheamus hits Jeff’s chest with several chops and then leads him to the corner to load him up. Hardy invests, Sheamus eats the corner, Twist of Fate, Swanton Bomb … 1 … 2 … rope break! Sheamus is saved.

Hostilities go to the ringside area, Jeff walks over the edge of the barricade and Sheamus catches him in midair for a Brogue Kick. Sheamus introduces Jeff into the ring, reapplies a Brogue Kick to him and scores the count of three.

RESULT: Sheamus defeats Jeff Hardy at WWE Backlash 2020.

The time has come and gone for words. And @WWESheamus has emerged the VICTORIOUS one at #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/sKugcJZ3tq – WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2020

WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka (s)

The combat begins with several right hands of Asuka against Nia Jax. Nia Jax tries to carry Asuka, but the champion dodges her and lowers her to the ground. Asuka taps Nia Jax against the corner, then connects her to an arm-bar. Jax falls apart and tips Asuka a clothesline. Asuka continues to try the arm-bar but fails. Nia returns to the charge with a clothesline against the champion. Nia Jax avalanche for Asuka and then send it to the opposite cornerback. Nia loads her rival and tips her a body slam. The account is 2 for Nia Jax over Asuka. From one moment to the next, Asuka regains control of the fight, but fails to count to three.

Several kicks from Asuka to Nia Jax, on the last kick, Nia Jax catches Asuka and tips her a Powebomb. Jax covers Asuka and the count reaches 2. Asuka is on the corner, Nia attempts an avalanche but the champion pulls away and the applicant collides with the post. Asuka tries to climb to the third rope but Nia stops her. However, Asuka surprises her and manages to send her out of the ring. The champion catches her arm and applies an arm-bar to her. The padlock is short-lived and Nia Jax falls apart. Both fighters are on their feet, Asuka gives her a headkick and knocks her out of the fight. The referee’s count reaches 10 and ends in double disqualification. Asuka retains the championship.

RESULT: Asuka retains the WWE RAW Women’s Championship.

Go ahead, @NiaJaxWWE.

Say @ KairiSaneWWE’s name.

See what happens. @WWEAsuka #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/FJGrcGAk36 – WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020

Universal title disadvantage: Braun Strowman (c) vs The Miz and John Morrison

The match begins with John Morrison and Braun Strowman. Morrison demonstrates his agility against Strowman and dodges all his movements, after that, he gives the relief to his partner The Miz. The Miz goes down to the ringisde area, misleads Strowman, Morrison appears from behind, misleads him again and in this way Miz enters the ring to attack him. Relay for Morrison, but this time it falls into Strowman’s hands. Relay for Miz, and the applicant manages to attack the champion with several right hands. Strowman commands Miz several times against the corner and dominates the fight. After sending him to the corner, he sends him out of the ring. Morrison appears to the rescue of his partner, and collaborates with him to prevent Braun from getting into the ring.

Morrison is the legal tag and does not stop kicking and kicking the champion to dominate the fight. Double DDT for Braun Strowman and the account is at 2. Relay for Miz and start a series of Yes! Kicks. Strowman fights back and begins to defend himself against his opponents. However, it is stamped against the corner and John Morrison enters to apply various Springboard Dropkicks and finishes it off with a running kick. Relay for The Miz, Skull Crushing Finale with the help of John Morrison, he covers Strowman and The Miz pushes his partner aside. Braun stands up, chokeslam for The Miz and Running Powerslam for John Morrison.

RESULT: Braun Strowman retains the Universal Championship against John Morrison and The Miz at WWE Backlash 2020.

The #StrowmanExpress just ROLLED THROUGH @mikethemiz & @ TheRealMorrison. @ BraunStrowman is STILL your #UniversalChampion! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/P08hD2Vfc1 – WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020

WWE World Championship Fight: Bobby Lashley (with MVP) vs. Drew McIntyre

The combat does not start and Bobby Lashley attacks Drew McIntyre with a Full Nelson.

The combat begins and Lashley continues attacking Drew McIntyre. Corners him into the corner and then applies a suplex. The account remains at 2 and hostilities return to the corner. Lashley tries to avalanche Drew at the corner but the champion reverses it with a knee. Drew tips Bobby Lashley for a suplex, but it’s not effective. Lashley applies a neckbreaker to him and continues dominating the combat. Both fighters stand up, Lashley charges Drew but he resists. Drew and Lashley go out of the ring.

McIntyre confronts MVP and Bobby takes control of the fight. Lashley reloads it again and stamps it against the ring post. Bobby tries to advance his career against Drew McIntyre to stamp him against the barricade, but the champion catches him in flight and reverses the situation. After this, Drew gives him a suplex and introduces him into the ring. A series of machetes by McIntyre for Lashley, Bobby sends him to the corner, McIntyre responds with a clothesline, climbs on the third rope and collapses his opponent. Spinebuster for Lashley, McIntyre covers it and the count reaches 2.

Lashley stands up and reverses McIntyre, tries the count but again reaches 2. After trying the count, Lashley catches McIntyre in a Full Nelson, the padlock ends at the corner and Drew is saved from him. Drew applies a facebuster to him, covers it up and the count goes to 2. Drew’s guillotine for Lashley, McIntyre jumps on the third rope, launches and Bobby catches him on a crossface. McIntyre reverses it and tries to make a Tombstone Piledriver, but Lashley reverses the Piledriver and tries an Ankle Lock. Lashley tries to make a Spear, but McIntyre catches him in a Kimura Lock. Both fighters go to the third rope and Drew superplexes Bobby Lashley. Claymore’s attempt to kick but Bobby surprises the champion with a Spear and covers him … 1 … 2 … Drew is saved! Lana appears on the scene and misleads Bobby Lashley. Drew butts Lashley, Bobby hits Lana, and McIntyre gives him a Claymore Kick to remain WWE World Champion.

RESULT: Drew McIntyre retains the WWE World Championship against Bobby Lashley at WWE Backlash 2020.

Claymore. Win more. @ DMcIntyreWWE REMAINS your #WWEChampion at #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/zBMRnplaLJ – WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020

After the match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley, we go backstage with The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders. Both Tag Teams start to fight in the parking lot and break the car of Braun Strowman. They continue through the entire backstage area and end up joining forces as they are surrounded by a group of ninjas led by Akira Tozawa. The Street Profits and Viking Raiders they manage to destroy the entire group of ninjas and Akira Tozawa makes one more appear with a katana. The two teams run off and end up on the roof of a truck. Anghelo Dawkins and Erik they jump into a dumpster and then follow Montez Ford and Ivar. They finally run out of the dumpster as they start to see tentacles and hear strange sounds.

When your #WWERaw #TagTeamChampionship Match starts off by WRECKING @ BraunStrowman’s ride… 😬 😬 😬 😬 😬 😬 😬 😬 😬 😬 😬 😬 @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins @Ivar_WWE @Erik_WWE #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/SueHr4IfPX – WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020

The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever: Edge vs Randy Orton

The combat begins with a struggle between both fighters. Randy seeks to knock Edge down, but Edge stands up and resists. Anyway, Orton manages to knock Edge down and then hooks him up with a headlock. Orton propels himself with the help of the ropes and knocks him down with a tackle, Edge stands up and applies two arm drags. At the third arm drag, Orton dodges it. Again, they start a struggle and Edge connects Randy with a headlock. Orton inverts Edge and catches him with his legs to apply a padlock. Edge reverses Orton again, but Randy dodges him for the second consecutive time. They initiate a third struggle, and Edge connects his rival with a headlock again, Orton sends Edge to the ropes and propels himself several times with them, Orton dodges Edge and manages to trip him to be sent out of the ring.

Edge returns to the ring and again they start a struggle. The struggle ends at the corner and Orton attacks Edge with a kick. Edge escapes from the corner and they go out of the ring. In the ringside area, Edge gives him a big boot and takes control of the fight. The Rated R Superstar sends Randy into the ring, tries the count but remains at 2. Orton gives a kick in the abdominal area to Edge and then a right hand. Randy retakes the domain of the comate. Orton sends Edge to the ropes and with the impulse of them he achieves an arm drag on The Viper. After knocking him down onto the canvas, Edge connects Orton to an arm-bar. Both fighters rise to their feet and Orton reverses the situation with a padlock to Edge’s waist. However, Edge invests Orton again and applies a headlock. Edge climbs onto the third rope, head butts Edge, and falls against the edge of the ring. After that, Edge launches himself at Orton and we see that Randy is bleeding.

Orton does not stop bleeding and Edge gives him several right hands in the ring. Russian Leg Sweep from Edge for Orton and then he applies a crossface to it. Orton manages to touch the rope and indicates rope break. Randy tries an RKO but Edge dodges it and catches him in a sleeperhold. Orton reverses Edge and punishes his neck, sends him out of the ring. Randy stamps Edge against the barricade protector and repeats the action several times. After that, he continues stamping Edge with all kinds of things, commentary table, edge of the ring, barricade and steel stairs. Orton sends Edge to the commentators’ table and stamps him. We return to the ring and Randy Orton tries the count on Edge. The account remains at 2. Orton decides to punish Edge with several stomps and then proceeds to a headlock.

Both fighters get to their feet and initiate a series of right-handers that ends with Orton pushing Edge against the cornerback and punishing his neck. Randy dominates the fight and applies two suplexes, but to the third, Edge decides to repeat the action with the third. After the series of suplexes, a series of chops begin. Everything ends with Edge placing Randy Orton on the corner, Orton leaves there, Edge tries to follow, but Randy dodges him and gives him a dropkick that sends him out of the ring. Orton punishes Edge’s arm with the help of the post. We return to the ring and both fighters climb the third rope. Randy Orton’s Superplex for Edge. Orton covers Edge but the count remains at 2.

Randy lifts Edge up and gives him an uppercut, sends him on the ropes, Edge propels and collides with Randy Orton through a diving crossbody. Both fighters are stretched out on the mat. Randy tries to move against Edge in the corner, but The Rated R Superstar dodges it and climbs on the third rope, Orton stands up and gives him several right hands. Randy attempts a DDT from the third string, but Edge reverses it and applies an Edgecution. Edge covers Randy and the count is still at 2. Edge’s Knee strike for Orton, Orton is knocked out, Edge flips himself and elbows his rival. The count continues at 2. Edge climbs on the third rope and gives Randy Orton a diving crossbody. The count remains at 2.

Edge tries to avalanche Randy Orton on the corner, but fails, Orton catches him in a roll-up, Edge reverses Orton and applies a crossface to him. Randy escapes the crossface with a roll-up and the account is at 2. Orton’s Olimpic Slam for Edge, covers his opponent and the account remains at 2. Randy sends Edge on the ropes, propels, catches Orton and apply a Powerbomb. The account has not yet reached 3. Randy sends Edge out of the ring and then prepares him to apply a DDT. Orton gets DDT and waits for Edge for RKO. Orton doesn’t get it, Edge tries the Killswitch, he doesn’t get it either, Randy tries to do an RKO again and he doesn’t get it either since Edge reverses it.

The Rated R Superstar goes to the corner and wants to make a Spear. Orton dodges it, tries to do an RKO, Edge dodges it, applies a Killswitch, covers Randy Orton and the account is still at 2. Orton sends Edge on the ropes and regains control of the fight. Randy kicks him and pedigree him. The account is still at 2. Edge surprises Randy with a Rock Bottom, he covers it and the account is still at 2, we still don’t see any winner. Edge tries a Sharpshooter but Orton stops him, Orton tries a clothesline but Edge dodges it and tries the count that reaches 2. Orton breaks free and gives Edge an uppercut on the neck. Edge goes out of the ring, but this serves as a starting point to reverse Orton’s DDT and apply a guillotine. After this Edge tries several roll-ups and there is no result. Randy Orton surprises his opponent with an RKO and seems to have the victory on the table … 1 … 2 … Edge escapes! Orton prepares for the Punt Kick, but Edge surprises him and tips him a Spear! Edge goes to the corner and gives him a second Spear … 1 … 2 … Not yet and we continue with the fight! Edge sends Randy Orton to the cornerback, he reverses it and sends him to the opposite, Edge tries to launch himself from the second rope and Orton catches him with an RKO! 1… 2… The fight continues! Both fighters get to their feet, Orton manages to reverse Edge’s lock, knocks him down and then gives him a Punt Kick! 12 and…. RANDY ORTON D.ATS EDGE!

RESULT: Randy Orton defeats Edge at WWE Backlash 2020.

THAT. WAS. AWESOME. @ RandyOrton has D.ATED @EdgeRatedR in what very well may be the GREATEST WRESTLING MATCH EVER! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/dcEfAuKtjm – WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020

Thank you for joining us on this live WWE Backlash coverage.

