It is this rivalry that has created the most tension. So much so that in the last appearance the security had to be present to avoid any surprise appearance of the viper. Both have achieved everything in the company, but are not satisfied with the past.

Edge has returned to WWE

Since WrestleMania, the unbelievers could not have had more doubts. Edge has returned to give action, and reoccupy all covers. His first rival, has had to be one from his best friends in the past, next to him, he has lived many things, and now he faces him in the other corner.

After nine years, enduring having to watch the action from the sofa at home, he is hungry to fight with all the talents. But now it is easier, that your doubts arise in your head. You do not know the limit you may have his body in combat, and he also doesn’t want to not measure up.

His victory in the first fight leaves him a plus advantage over the second match. Like two teams in a point match, it is important to be the first to get them. His doubts have dissipated with his friend Cristian, he has all the support of the fans, all you have to do is put part of your effort to make all your dreams come true.

Randy sets the standards in WWE BackLash

A normal fight, is the only thing that the viper has asked to obtain his revenge with the right of it. All he needs is for his weapons and plans to work. The problem is, facing a new Edge, and it is difficult to know how it can answer you.

In the most physical combat they could have had, Edge’s mental strength weighed over that of Randy, he has not made many more appearances. When Randy says something, it’s hard that he can’t keep it, since he has always complied with everything he has declared.

It is their stipulation. It is time that you can bury the phenomenon that has emerged this year with the return of Edge, hopes to stay above him, In order to make it clear that his legacy in the company is still valid, and that it will be difficult for someone to take it from him.

