Sheamus defeated Jeff Hardy at WWE Backlash 2020

The Celtic warrior took the victory against Hardy with Brogue Kick.

Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus

The combat begins with a struggle between both fighters. Sheamus tries to find a headlock on Jeff and finally ends up cornering him against the corner.

Jeff defends himself and manages to catch him in a headlock. Jeff’s headlock over Sheamus is short-lived and Jeff proceeds to dropkick his opponent. Sheamus is caught in the corner and Hardy continues to stomp.

Hardy’s avalanche against Sheamus and then hits him with a right hand.

Sheamus surprises Jeff with a clothesline and knocks him down. The Celtic Warrior lifts him up and punishes him on the ropes. Sheamus pushes him with an irish whip, Jeff resists, pushes himself and sends him out of the ring.

In the ringside area, Jeff propels himself with the help of the steel staircase and takes control over Sheamus. Back in the ring, Sheamus reverses Jeff and sends him to the corner with a suplex. Double backbreaker against Jeff Hardy and Sheamus tries the count that reaches 2.

Sheamus starts a headlock, but Jeff Hardy gets rid of it with a guillotine. Sheamus responds with a running knee and continues his hold on Hardy. Jeff fights back by commanding his opponent against the corner and then proceeds to apply a backdrop to it.

Jeff gives him several right hands, propels himself with the help of the ropes and Sheamus stops him with a clothesline. Sheamus climbs on the third rope but Jeff defends himself and manages to get him into position to apply a Whisper In The Wind.

Hardy retakes ultimate control of the combat and applies various dropkicks. Sheamus surprises Hardy with a roll-up, the count reaches 2, Hardy stands up, knocks him down with several kicks and gradually climbs onto the third rope. Sheamus gets back to his feet and starts giving him several right hands.

However, Jeff also takes out his arsenal, gives him several right hands and throws him against the canvas. Hardy prepares to launch but falls.

Sheamus ‘White Noise for Jeff, The Celtic Warrior covers it and the count reaches 2. Sheamus’ punishment on Jeff Hardy continues and he concentrates on applying a padlock to his legs. Hardy touches the rope to indicate rope break and Sheamus leaves the padlock.

Sheamus hits Jeff’s chest with several chops and then leads him to the corner to load him up. Hardy invests, Sheamus eats the corner, Twist of Fate, Swanton Bomb … 1 … 2 … rope break! Sheamus is saved.

Hostilities go to the ringside area, Jeff walks over the edge of the barricade and Sheamus catches him in midair for a Brogue Kick. Sheamus introduces Jeff into the ring, reapplies a Brogue Kick to him and scores the count of three.

RESULT: Sheamus defeats Jeff Hardy at WWE Backlash 2020.

