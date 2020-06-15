Randy Orton defeats Edge in WWE Backlash 2020 main event

In the WWE Backlash 2020 main event, Randy Orton defeated Edge in a match that lasted approximately 45 minutes.

The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever: Edge vs Randy Orton

The combat begins with a struggle between both fighters. Randy seeks to knock Edge down, but Edge stands up and resists. Anyway, Orton manages to knock Edge down and then hooks him up with a headlock.

Orton propels himself with the help of the ropes and knocks him down with a tackle, Edge stands up and applies two arm drags. At the third arm drag, Orton dodges it. Again, they start a struggle and Edge connects Randy with a headlock. Orton inverts Edge and catches him with his legs to apply a padlock.

Edge reverses Orton again, but Randy dodges him for the second consecutive time. They initiate a third struggle, and Edge connects his rival with a headlock again, Orton sends Edge to the ropes and propels himself several times with them, Orton dodges Edge and manages to trip him to be sent out of the ring.

Edge returns to the ring and again they start a struggle. The struggle ends at the corner and Orton attacks Edge with a kick. Edge escapes from the corner and they go out of the ring. In the ringside area, Edge gives him a big boot and takes control of the fight. The Rated R Superstar sends Randy into the ring, tries the count but ends up at 2. Orton kicks Edge in the abdominal area and then a right hand.

Randy resumes mastery of combat. Orton sends Edge to the ropes and with the impulse of them he achieves an arm drag on The Viper. After knocking him down onto the canvas, Edge connects Orton to an arm-bar.

Both fighters rise to their feet and Orton reverses the situation with a padlock to Edge’s waist. However, Edge invests Orton again and applies a headlock. Edge climbs onto the third rope, head butts Edge, and falls against the edge of the ring. After that, Edge launches himself at Orton and we see that Randy is bleeding.

Orton does not stop bleeding and Edge gives him several right hands in the ring. Russian Leg Sweep from Edge for Orton and then he applies a crossface to it. Orton manages to touch the rope and indicates rope break. Randy tries an RKO but Edge dodges it and catches him in a sleeperhold. Orton reverses Edge and punishes his neck, sends him out of the ring. Randy stamps Edge against the barricade protector and repeats the action several times. After that, he continues stamping Edge with all kinds of things, commentary table, edge of the ring, barricade and steel stairs. Orton sends Edge to the commentators’ table and stamps him. We return to the ring and Randy Orton tries the count on Edge. The account remains at 2. Orton decides to punish Edge with several stomps and then proceeds to a headlock.

Both fighters get to their feet and initiate a series of right-handers that ends with Orton pushing Edge against the cornerback and punishing his neck. Randy dominates the fight and applies two suplexes, but to the third, Edge decides to repeat the action with the third. After the series of suplexes, a series of chops begin. Everything ends with Edge placing Randy Orton on the corner, Orton leaves there, Edge tries to follow, but Randy dodges him and gives him a dropkick that sends him out of the ring. Orton punishes Edge’s arm with the help of the post. We return to the ring and both fighters climb the third rope. Randy Orton’s Superplex for Edge. Orton covers Edge but the count remains at 2.

Randy lifts Edge up and gives him an uppercut, sends him on the ropes, Edge propels and collides with Randy Orton through a diving crossbody. Both fighters are stretched out on the mat. Randy tries to move against Edge in the corner, but The Rated R Superstar dodges it and climbs on the third rope, Orton stands up and gives him several right hands. Randy attempts a DDT from the third string, but Edge reverses it and applies an Edgecution. Edge covers Randy and the count is still at 2. Edge’s Knee strike for Orton, Orton is knocked out, Edge flips himself and elbows his rival. The count continues at 2. Edge climbs on the third rope and gives Randy Orton a diving crossbody. The count remains at 2.

Edge tries to avalanche Randy Orton on the corner, but fails, Orton catches him in a roll-up, Edge reverses Orton and applies a crossface to him. Randy escapes the crossface with a roll-up and the account is at 2. Orton’s Olimpic Slam for Edge, covers his opponent and the account remains at 2. Randy sends Edge on the ropes, propels, catches Orton and apply a Powerbomb. The account has not yet reached 3. Randy sends Edge out of the ring and then prepares him to apply a DDT. Orton gets DDT and waits for Edge for RKO. Orton doesn’t get it, Edge tries the Killswitch, he doesn’t get it either, Randy tries to do an RKO again and he doesn’t get it either since Edge reverses it.

The Rated R Superstar goes to the corner and wants to make a Spear. Orton dodges it, tries to do an RKO, Edge dodges it, applies a Killswitch, covers Randy Orton and the account is still at 2. Orton sends Edge on the ropes and regains control of the fight. Randy kicks him and pedigree him. The account is still at 2. Edge surprises Randy with a Rock Bottom, he covers it and the account is still at 2, we still don’t see any winner. Edge tries a Sharpshooter but Orton stops him, Orton tries a clothesline but Edge dodges it and tries the count that reaches 2. Orton breaks free and gives Edge an uppercut on the neck. Edge goes out of the ring, but this serves as a starting point to reverse Orton’s DDT and apply a guillotine. After this Edge tries several roll-ups and there is no result. Randy Orton surprises his opponent with an RKO and seems to have the victory on the table … 1 … 2 … Edge escapes! Orton prepares for the Punt Kick, but Edge surprises him and tips him a Spear! Edge goes to the corner and gives him a second Spear … 1 … 2 … Not yet and we continue with the fight! Edge sends Randy Orton to the cornerback, he reverses it and sends him to the opposite, Edge tries to launch himself from the second rope and Orton catches him with an RKO! 1… 2… The fight continues! Both fighters get to their feet, Orton manages to reverse Edge’s lock, knocks him down and then gives him a Punt Kick! 12 and…. RANDY ORTON D.ATS EDGE!

RESULT: Randy Orton defeats Edge at WWE Backlash 2020.

