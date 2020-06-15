Drew McIntyre retains the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at WWE Backlash 2020

Despite Bobby Lashley’s dominance throughout the match, Drew McIntyre claimed victory with a Claymore Kick.

WWE World Championship Fight: Bobby Lashley (with MVP) vs. Drew McIntyre

The combat does not start and Bobby Lashley attacks Drew McIntyre with a Full Nelson.

The fight begins and Lashley continues attacking Drew McIntyre. Corners him into the corner and then applies a suplex. The account remains at 2 and hostilities return to the corner. Lashley tries to avalanche Drew at the corner but the champion reverses it with a knee.

Drew tips Bobby Lashley for a suplex, but it’s not effective. Lashley applies a neckbreaker to him and continues dominating the combat. Both fighters stand up, Lashley charges Drew but he resists. Drew and Lashley go out of the ring.

McIntyre confronts MVP and Bobby takes control of the fight. Lashley reloads it again and stamps it against the ring post. Bobby tries to advance his career against Drew McIntyre to stamp him against the barricade, but the champion catches him in flight and reverses the situation. After this, Drew gives him a suplex and introduces him into the ring. A series of machetes by McIntyre for Lashley, Bobby sends him to the corner, McIntyre responds with a clothesline, climbs on the third rope and collapses his opponent. Spinebuster for Lashley, McIntyre covers it and the count reaches 2.

Lashley stands up and reverses McIntyre, tries the count but again reaches 2. After trying the count, Lashley catches McIntyre in a Full Nelson, the padlock ends at the corner and Drew is saved from him. Drew applies a facebuster to him, covers it up and the count goes to 2. Drew’s guillotine for Lashley, McIntyre jumps on the third rope, launches and Bobby catches him on a crossface. McIntyre reverses it and tries to make a Tombstone Piledriver, but Lashley reverses the Piledriver and tries an Ankle Lock. Lashley tries to make a Spear, but McIntyre catches him in a Kimura Lock. Both fighters go to the third rope and Drew superplexes Bobby Lashley. Claymore’s attempt to kick but Bobby surprises the champion with a Spear and covers him … 1 … 2 … Drew is saved! Lana appears on the scene and misleads Bobby Lashley. Drew butts Lashley, Bobby hits Lana, and McIntyre gives him a Claymore Kick to remain WWE World Champion.

RESULT: Drew McIntyre retains the WWE World Championship against Bobby Lashley at WWE Backlash 2020.

