WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka (s)

The combat begins with several right hands of Asuka against Nia Jax. Nia Jax tries to carry Asuka, but the champion dodges her and lowers her to the ground. Asuka taps Nia Jax against the corner, then connects her to an arm-bar. Jax falls apart and tips Asuka a clothesline. Asuka continues to try the arm-bar but fails. Nia returns to the charge with a clothesline against the champion. Nia Jax avalanche for Asuka and then send it to the opposite cornerback. Nia loads her rival and tips her a body slam. The account is 2 for Nia Jax over Asuka. From one moment to the next, Asuka regains control of the fight, but fails to count to three.

Several kicks from Asuka to Nia Jax, on the last kick, Nia Jax catches Asuka and tips her a Powerbomb. Jax covers Asuka and the count reaches 2. Asuka is on the corner, Nia attempts an avalanche but the champion pulls away and the applicant collides with the post. Asuka tries to climb to the third rope but Nia stops her. However, Asuka surprises her and manages to send her out of the ring. The champion catches her arm and applies an arm-bar to her. The padlock is short-lived and Nia Jax falls apart. Both fighters are on their feet, Asuka gives her a headkick and knocks her out of the fight. The referee’s count reaches 10 and ends in double disqualification. Asuka retains the championship.

It didn’t end exactly how she wanted it to, but @WWEAsuka is STILL your #WWERaw #WomensChampion! #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/xdehFuHJ8d – WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020

RESULT: Asuka retains the WWE RAW Women’s Championship.

