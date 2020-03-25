WWE announces two more fights for tonight’s WWE NXT episode.

They announced the match where the Champion in Couples of Matt Riddle to face Undisputed Era member Roderick Strong. A fight that could surely lay the foundations for a match between the two for the couples’ titles in the NXT special on April 1

Another fight announced for the yellow mark was Tyler Breeze vs Austin Theory. Theory has a bright future ahead of it and Breeze will look to step up the NXT brand something it has not accomplished since returning to it.

It was also announced that the NXT champion, Adam Cole will give a special message to celebrate that he has become the longest-running fighter as an NXT champion.

Also in WWE India it has been announced that Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar will make their debut tonight as a tag team.

THE TIME HAS FINALLY ARRIVED!

The show was filmed Sunday at the NXT Arena on the Full Sail University campus in Winter Park, Florida.

Below is the updated undercard for tomorrow’s NXT episode:

Triple H will give more details about the cancellation of the event «Takeover: Tampa Bay»

* Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will respond to Triple H about the recent destruction of the WWE Performance Center

Qualifying ladder match: Candice LeRae vs Kayden Carter

Qualifying ladder match: Aliyah vs. Xia Li

Matt Riddle vs Roderick Strong

Tyler Breeze vs. Austin Theory

NXT champion Adam Cole will share a special message

