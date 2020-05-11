WWE announces its PPV Backlash for June 14. During the PPV broadcast last night, Money in the Bank, WWE made the return of this PPV official.

WWE announces its PPV Backlash for June 14

During tonight’s PPV broadcast, Money in the Bank, WWE has announced its next PPV that will take place on June 14 and will be Backlash.

The show was announced but the place where it would be held was not said, which seems to indicate that it could be held at the Performance Center, which It would make this the third consecutive PPV to be held in the closed WWE arena after Wrestlemania 36 and Money in the Bank.

This will be the first time we see the Backlash PPV since 2018, as last year should have been held in June as well but with the appearance of the PPV in Saudi Arabia, Super ShowDown, the June event was the Stomping Grounds, and Backlash was not held.

After this June event for the month of July the event is announced Extreme rules which in principle should be held on July 19 in the city of San José, California, and on August 23, SummerSlam that should be held in the city of Boston.

No official statement has been made about whether these shows will continue, something unlikely in their place of origin, especially if we take into account the statements of the mayor of Boston about not holding events in the city until last summer.

