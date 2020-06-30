WWE has started announcing and putting on sale tickets for three shows to be held in September, October and November respectively. These are the first shows announced by the company since all live events stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

WWE announces its first three shows with an audience

WWE has announced its first three events outside of the Performance Center this afternoon. The earliest known date is September 28 at The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, where a company RAW would be held, after a show initially had to be held on April 17. This will allow agents who have been temporarily released to return to work.

The other two shows will be held in South Carolina in two different cities and in two different months. The first of the shows will take place in The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Grenville, South Carolina, on October 5 And this will also be a WWE RAW show, remember that the wrestlers’ arrival in Spain is also scheduled for that week since the WWE SmackDown show in Madrid is announced on October 10.

The second show will take place on November 16 at The Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. This show also replaces another show in this case the one that was postponed on April 20 and will also be recordings of WWE RAW.

As we tell you, all these shows have tickets for sale and those who would have bought tickets for the postponed events will be able to use them. At the moment they are the first shows announced but you will have to be careful with the Covid 19 pandemic to know for sure if they can be performed.

