WWE announces cross-brand invitations. Drew McIntyre was the first to use this rule and invited SmackDown’s Baron Corbin to a match against him.

WWE Announces Invitations Between Brands

What was once called Wild Card has undergone a makeover and has returned to WWE but this time as invitation fight between brands.

That’s what you called it yesterday Drew McIntyre when after beating Andrade in a RAW match, he then grabbed the mike and threw his challenge at Baron Corbin for a meeting between the two next week at the red brand show.

In a backstage interview, Baron Corbin accepted the challenge and we will be able to see both facing each other next week.

No further explanations have been given on how this new rule of invitation between brands will work, but it has been known that next Friday Charlotte, who officially belongs to the RAW brand despite being the NXT women’s champion, will be present at the SmackDown show.

For several months last year this wild card rule was in effect where up to four fighters of one brand could participate in shows of the other brand on one occasion. However, this rule was discreetly discontinued until the end of the Draft that was made in October last year.

