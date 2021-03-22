WWE announces departure of Mexican wrestler Andrade

Except for honorable exceptions, the fate of Mexican fighters in the largest wrestling company in the world, such as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has not been one of the best, and another case that accounts for this situation is what happened with Andrade.

The wrestler known for his character from The shadow, reached an agreement with the company to leave it, after five months ago he had no chance of appearing on television programs, ending his employment relationship that lasted six years.

“WWE has reached an agreement on Andrade’s departure. We wish him all the best in all his future endeavors.”the company wrote in a brief statement; while the Mexican reacted on his Twitter account, stating that “I want to thank you for all these years and the great support you have given me all these years, also to the fans that have always been supporting me, a big hug to all the talent and workers who have always been kind to me “.

Andrade in WWE (WWE.com)



Andrade out of WWE



The one born in Gómez Palacio, Durango, became the largest wrestling company in the world in 2015, after passing through the World Wrestling Council (CMLL) and to have international experience in Japan, for the company New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).









In his time with WWE, Andrade won two titles, the NXT championship in 2017, which he held for 140 days, and the United States title, in 2019, being his for five months, and will be remembered for his fights with Mistery King, on his return to the company.