At WrestleMania 36, which will air this Saturday and Sunday, Ángel Garza is the only fighter representing Mexico, something that means pride for him.

The original plans were that Andrade and he will fight for couple championships Raw, but an injury to the ribs prevented “The Idol” will team up with the Monterrey.

“It is not as we had planned, but you always have to see the positive side. The same people who would see us live are the same people who will see us live. WrestleMania is the first time in two nights. Personally, being in that Wrestlemania, to be the only royal, to be the only Mexican at WrestleMania 36… are all points in favor. Believe me, I can’t complain about anything at all. It is my first year in the company, I am happy, happy and in my family There has always been a saying that is: fight equally before one or millions of people, ”he said in a conference call.

Remember that before all the problem of coronavirus and pandemic, it was rumored about a fight of four between Ángel Garza, Andrade, Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo for the United States Championship.

