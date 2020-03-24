WWE: Ángel Garza and Andrade vs The Street Profits for WrestleMania tag team championship

This Monday the WWE confirmed the presence of a couple of Mexicans on the WrestleMania 36 card. Andrade and Ángel Garza they will fight for Raw tag team championships.

The two Aztecs who are managed by Zelina Vega will have a good opportunity in the “Showcase of the Immortals” where they will battle with The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford).

We must remember how much Andrade as Ángel Garza they had a rivalry with Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo, but these are not yet scheduled at WrestleMania 36.

On the other hand, Aleister Black will fight Bobby Lashley in the great event of the McMahon, in what is also a surprising encounter.

