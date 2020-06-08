For the past few years, WWE has been looking to change the image of its championships as part of the company’s new stages.

According to the specialized portal Wrestling Inc, WWE would be working on new designs for several of its championships. Among the titles under consideration is the NXT Championship, which is planning a similar design but with a larger size. On the other hand, the United States Championship would also be undergoing a redesign process that has not yet been completed.

This information about the change in the designs of the championships have become one of the debates within the WWE universe. In recent years, the company decided to divest itself of several of its most iconic designs in order to follow a “modernization” process.

Among the most significant changes are the tag team championships, which went from being two titles with a bronze plate, to simply having the color belts of each brand. Another title that also suffered a rugged finish was the heavy world championship. When the company made the decision to get rid of the majestic design of the Golden Crown, to unify it with the WWE title.

Later, in one of its most lucid startups, the company made the decision to create a new title. The Universal championship, which aroused the interest of fans in order to know its design. However, his revelation was far from a pleasant surprise for the public. It was the same design used by the company for the WWE championship launched in 2013 with a reddish tone strap that symbolized its belonging to the Raw brand.

Far from thinking of a new design with its move to SmackDown, the company only changed the color of the strap to blue. In this way WWE demonstrated that while the solution is the fastest, creativity can be left in the background. However, despite the setbacks, the company did an extremely positive job with the Intercontinental title. The white strap passed to a better life to bring a golden design that for the most nostalgic reminded somewhat of the beloved World Heavyweight Championship.

The summary of all these operations results in a process in which WWE was carried away under the false idea that modernization is above tradition. In this case, tradition has proven to be above the measures adopted by the company, which to date seem not to have been forgiven by fans.

That is why, in the face of the imminent change of titles like the United States, it is worth asking the following question: are these changes really made for the benefit of the WWE universe?

