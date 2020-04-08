This family sitcom stars the WWE Superstar and is the first series co-produced by WWE Studios and Netflix.

WWE Produces The Big Show Comedy For Netflix

Netflix has become the companion of many families during these days of quarantine. Have you already seen everything? Or almost everything? Do you feel like something different? Well you’re in luck. This week WWE and Netflix have released “The Big Show”, a family comedy starring the WWE Superstar.

In the series, Paul Wight, better known as The Big Show, plays a fictionalized version of himself. The premise is this: When the teenage daughter of The Big Show, a famous WWE Superstar, comes to live with him, his wife and two daughters, he is quickly outnumbered and outnumbered. Despite measuring more than 2 meters and weighing more than 181 kilos, it is no longer the center of attention. Shot in a multi-camera format, the first season of the series consists of 8 total episodes of 30 minutes each. And in some WWE ring legends like Mick Foley, Mark Henry or Rikishi participate. It is already available and you can see it here.

The cast includes, in addition to seven-time WWE World Champion “The Big Show,” stars like Allison Munn (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn), Reylynn Caster (American Housewife), Juliet Donenfeld (Pete the Cat), and Lily Brooks. O’Briant (The Tick). Josh Bycel (Happy Endings) and Jason Berger (Champaign ILL) are the showrunners and executive producers on the series. Also featuring executive producers Susan Levison and Richard Lowell of WWE Studios.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the web about WWE not to miss what happens in the world of Wrestling or any of the WWE news Don’t miss a thing!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.