Happy Father’s Day to all AEW and WWE wrestlers

On the third Sunday in June, many countries celebrate Father’s Day and Lucha Noticias has wanted to share an interesting photo gallery of WWE and AEW superstars with their children.

Being a parent is not an easy task, because beyond providing financial resources, it carries the responsibility of generating a bond of love and trust that only quality time can achieve.

For wrestlers, who are used to traveling around the world and busy work schedules, being a parent represents an even greater challenge, making it worthy of celebrating those who manage to pass the tests and live with their children.

On the other hand, surely our readers and fans of show sports, find in their father, from his reality, a true fighter and superstar, ready to give everything for love of his children.

At Lucha Noticias we wish you a happy Father’s Day, accompanied by your loved ones. We regret that in most of the countries from where we are read, there are still no conditions to celebrate in person, but in any case we hope you have a nice day, in the company of all loved ones and family members in the midst of the crisis.

❤️Happy Father’s Day❤️The superstars of WWE and AEW, before being fighters are proud dads… Meanwhile,… Posted by Lucha Noticias on Saturday, June 20, 2020

