Matt Riddle was accused of sexual abuse by a professional wrestler. Since then, he has released a statement from his lawyer on the matter. They do not address the allegations, but claim that it coincides with a history of harassment by the alleged victim.

Ridde is almost taken out of the blue brand, and his debut is lost, he fortuitously seems to have proven his innocence before the company.

WWE already knew about Matt Riddle’s problems

During the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that WWE knew about these allegations two years ago. He said no new information has come out that the company was not aware of. It remains to be seen whether this new approach to the matter changes things.

It was further claimed that the impression he received was that things were settled regarding these allegations against Riddle. Furthermore, the company felt the same way about Lars Sullivan.

It’s unclear what WWE will do about Matt Riddle. Similarly, it was reported that Vince McMahon asked for many rewrites for SmackDown next week before the recordings were postponed. Now they could make even more changes.

WWE released a statement on the matter saying they take these allegations very seriously. We will have updated information on this ongoing story right here at Lucha Noticias.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.