Alexa Bliss has always had good gestures with her followers and now he talked about performing functions without public and with this he took the opportunity to send a “nice” message for WWE lovers.

The fighter who is currently part of the company pairs champions, ensures that the intention to continue doing this is help people in these moments of tension that there is for the coronavirus.

“This situation is very complicated, both for us and for fans around the world. We feed on their energy and their reactions. We know these are not the best circumstances, but we are trying our best to entertain and do what we love“Commented the former WWE champion for The Braxton Beat.

Alexa Bliss continues to win “love” from the fans, because in addition to being beautiful and talented, she has shown sensitive with what is being lived.

