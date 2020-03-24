The possible Alberto del Río’s return to WWE It would not be as on track as the fighter himself declared a few days ago, since it is said that between both sides there is no contact.

According to Alex McCarthy, a journalist for talkSport, “The boss” and the McMahon company They haven’t struck up any kind of conversation.

It should be noted that the aforementioned source is one of the characters related to the fight that has had exclusives. “They told me that Triple H did not approach Del Río at all to talk. Neither does another person. “

Alberto del Río assured that he could return to the WWE rings in 2020; however, we will have to wait to find out who is telling the truth about this.

