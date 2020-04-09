After “a few days” that The Undertaker will bury AJ Styles alive in his fight carried out in WrestleMania 36, the phenomenal sent a message on social networks.

Follow us on Facebook

ENTER TO WIN AN OFFICIAL JOHN CENA BEACH

The member of “OC” He wrote a notification on his Instagram that he is in “mixer”, where he dedicates himself to giving things to those who follow him.

“I’m alive in mixer” was what he wrote AJ Styles, this accompanied with a photo of his hand coming out of the ground, as it was after his Fight The Undertaker.

The rivalry between these two iconic characters it seems to have ended there, so we will have to wait what comes next to The Phenomenal.

Show player