© SomosXbox

A 2K executive producer has revealed that WWE 2K22 will be inspired by a mythical fighting game, giving rise to SmackDown Here Comes the Pain and WWF No Mercy as the main influencers in this new game. Considering that WWE 2K20 is perhaps one of the weakest 2K installments, the company wants to do things differently and wants to win back the love of wrestling fans.

© SomosXbox

As many of us know the 2K team canceled WWE 2K21, the annual version of the franchise to dedicate more time to the development of WWE 2K22, wanting to improve the gaming experience, such as movements, scenarios, fighters and everything so that fans return to the ring in this installment.

The company wants players to have a great experience with this installment of the franchise and feel that it was worth the wait for their arrival. The new executive producer of WWE 2K, Patrick Gilmore, highlights his title plans in which he highlights two emblematic WWE titles, such as WWF No Mercy and SmackDown.

“The main game is one of the main investments we are making in the next installment … We are watching beloved previous games like No Mercy or Smackdown: Here Comes the Pain, along with the best franchise installments and the latest fighting games to build a whole new base for the game, “says the executive producer, and we know this excites those with the most famous fighting franchise since the 2000s.

© SomosXbox

This is news that fans have wanted to hear as the most recent WWE titles have left much to be desired, either because of the way repetitive play or carelessness in the details that made the players return to play them. We all hope that after these statements by Patrick Gilmore the next installment is what we have all been waiting for for a long time and give us a wrestling game that hooks us to the ring.