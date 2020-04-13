WWE 2K21 possibly canceled

The videogame WWE 2K21 could have been canceled. WWE has been planted due to the poor quality of WWE 2K20 and the company’s advertising campaign, which tried to trick fans using the image of well-known characters in the world of wrestling.

Justin Leeper, one of the game’s writers, has confessed that WWE Won’t Launch Its Annual Video Game With 2K Games This Year.

The videogame WWE 2K20 went on the market unfinished and fans were very critical of this. The successive patches did not solve anything, they only brought new content, a content that was of little use since sometimes you could not even play.

2K Games also changed its advertising campaign, using influencers in whom he invested a lot of money and lowering the amount of ads on websites and television. In the United States some youtubers lost the support of the fans, who considered themselves scammed by this advertising campaign.

Contract with 2K Games

He WWE contract with 2K still in force, so if we could see a game this year. It would be a much simpler game, maybe arcade type.

The break between WWE and 2K Games was made during WWE SummerSlam 2019, when the company did not celebrate the usual video game party in the city where the event was held. WWE did not accept 2K’s advertising policy and they had to do it on their own, some time later and in London. The absence of 2K at the Toronto events caught the attention of the international press, which can now understand much better what had happened.

