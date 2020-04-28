Do you remember when Seth Rollins came out to announce the WWE 2k18 version for Nintendo Switch? Yes, man, that advertisement where he was “playing” with a Nintendo Switch in the backstage without showing any image of the game. The thing smelled bad from the first moment and the fact that the release date was approaching without seeing any image or video did not help and finally a game was launched that left a lot to be desired.

And it is that the history of the WWE with its fighting games is quite delicate. The need to launch a game annually has been doing more harm than good to the franchise, coming out with outdated templates, few new features between installments and, above all, many bugs. Especially bleeding has been the case of 2k20, the last annual installment, which changed developer and came out in a sorry state, directly half-cooked having to spend much of the last few months fixing it. But better late than never and it seems like 2K has learned the lesson by indefinitely delaying next year’s version and announcing instead a new, much more arcade game. Get into the WWE 2K Battlegrounds ring!

WWE 2K Battlegrounds is the franchise’s arcade bet for this year

With a much more casual style, based on the designs of Superstars, WWE 2K Battlegrounds is a new approach to the franchise that seeks to give it that air of oxygen that it so badly needs this fall. This time around the title is much more focused on quick games and easy matches so that everyone can enjoy it.

And if it has reminded some of NBA Playgrounds that is because the developer is the same Saber Interactive. Saber Interactive? The same as the Nintendo Switch port of The Witcher 3? ” The same. Does this mean we will see this game on Nintendo Switch? Well, there is nothing confirmed, but of course seeing that the basketball game came out in the hybrid, that the graphic style should not be a great impediment and the good know-how that the studio has with the Joy-Con console, personally I think we have many ballots to see it on Nintendo Switch.

Now it remains to be seen if that beautiful trailer that we saw recently from “2k ❤️ Nintendo Switch” when the arrival of three large collections was announced to the hybrid was just mirages or there is truly unconditional love for the Nintendo console.

