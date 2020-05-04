Things didn’t go very well for WWE 2K20 last year and this has hit the franchise so we won’t have a new title this year. However, 2K Games has decided to present something different and not go blank. Is about WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

A more arcade style

Taking NBA Playgrounds as a reference, we can expect a much more arcade game, less serious, so to speak, and with a very cartoonish visual style. It seems clear that the focus will be purely fun, although surely there will be elements of depth, such as statistics and other attributes.

The scenarios also play a very particular role, since the quadrilaterals are found in unusual places, for example a kind of swamp with crocodiles. This will surely complement the special movements of the fighters.

As for the roster, little is known. The presentation video only showed us four fighters (John Cena, Stone Cold, The Rock, Becky Lynch and Charlotte), but surely the number of fighters will be high and some will be arriving through DLC. The title release date is still up in the air, but it’s probably WWE 2K Battlegrounds arrive in October.

Spending difficult hours

One of the fields most affected by the coronavirus has been that of massive events. WWE is no stranger to this and has been forced to make the recordings of Raw and SmackDown in the Performance Center, without an audience, which has reduced income considerably.To this is added the dismissal of several fighters that has decreased, not not only the squad, but also the morale of many.

The pandemic came just before his wizard event, Wrestlemania, and to that is added a new failure for Vince McMahon with the bankruptcy of the XFL, his football league, which did not last even a year. Running out of a WWE 2K installment would surely be another blow to the company’s coffers, which is why they seek to make the save with WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

I am a follower of WWE, but fighting games have never caught my attention, however this one, with its arcade touch and more relaxed, I find it very interesting. Hopefully more will offer us in terms of information in the coming months.