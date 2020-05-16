WWE 205 Live results from May 15

Tonight’s action packed show took place after Friday Night SmackDown on the WWE Network.

Commentators Byron Saxton and Corey Graves welcome fans to a new episode of 205 Live! The first fight of the night is announced.

Tyler Breeze vs Tehuti Miles

Tehuti Miles begins the fight by throwing a towel at Tyler Breeze. Breeze seems surprised by the disrespect Miles has shown him. Spinebuster for Miles.

But, its control does not last long. Miles has Breeze around the corner. Both fighters move away from the corner and head towards the center of the ring. Breeze turns him around with a Supermodel Kick. Breeze searches for cover and reaches 2. Miles sends Breeze face down with a gut wrench. The count reaches 2. Breeze ends the fight with the Arm Prettier.

Winner: Tyler Breeze.

Before the Tony Nese vs Jack Gallagher main event match begins, a video recap of the 10-Man Elimination Tag Team match from two months ago is shown, showing when and how their feud began.

Tony Nese vs. Gentleman Jack Gallagher

The bell rings, Tony Nese pushes Jack Gallagher to the corner. Nese goes for a takedown, keeping Gallagher’s legs closed.

The Englishman comes out of the submission key, and counterattacks with a kick to Nese’s leg. Nese has Gallagher with a face frontlock, which then goes on to a side headlock.

Gallagher inverts the key with a crucifix. Nese shrugs his shoulders to the count of 2.

Nese has Gallagher trapped in the Boston Crab. Jack Gallagher comes out of the key. Gallagher safa from the fireman’s carry, but Nese finds a way to connect a moonsault.

Gentleman Jack Gallagher is caught with the Sunset Driver. The account reaches 2.

Nese is stunned after being hit with a powerful head butt. Nese attempts the rollup but Gallagher breaks free of the count. Gallagher hits Nese with a rolling elbow. 1,2,3.

Winner: Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

