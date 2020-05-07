         WWDC20 for Apple developers will be held on June 22 and will be via streaming

Half the planet is confined to their respective homes as a result of quarantines caused by the coronavirus, and companies in the technology sector are moving their events. Not dated, but channel. For months, face-to-face events have become remote events followed through YouTube or other platforms, and with Apple’s WWDC20 exactly the same will happen.

The Californian company has officially confirmed that the annual developer event, which is held in person each year at its facilities in California, will be virtual and will be held on next June 22. Approximately a month and a half for Apple to present us, at a distance, its latest software news.

We look forward to iOS 14 and iPad OS 14

As in previous years, assistance, in this case telematic, to the different talks will be free for all developers registered on the Apple Developer website. And as is also the custom, the inaugural keynote will be open to everyone and it can be viewed via streaming from any browser on the market, since the limitation to Safari ended a few years ago.

“WWDC20 will be the largest to date and will bring together our global developer community, over 23 million, in a whole new way for one week in June, to learn about the future of Apple platforms. […] We are looking forward to meeting virtually in June with all of our developers to discuss the new tools we are working on to help them create even better apps and services. As the date draws closer we will give more details on the WWDC20 “- Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President, World Marking at Apple.

The conference is expected to present new versions of the different operating systems that Apple maintains in circulation, including desktop ones as well. If the numbering remains as before, in this WWDC20 we will attend the arrival of iOS 14 for mobile and also iPadOS 14 for the company’s tablets. Of course, also the arrival of new versions of watchOS and tvOS.

In the information pertinent to the celebration of the event, Apple has taken the opportunity to communicate the existence of the Swift Student Challenge. A challenge for students in which may participate, until May 18, creating an interface scene that can be experienced in a maximum of three minutes. For winners there will be a jacket and pin set exclusive to the Apple Developer Event.

