Infinite Loop is the daily podcast of Applesfera, issued from Monday to Friday at 7:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time), in which we talk about Apple and its competition seen through the prism of the Cupertino company. It is a podcast of about ten minutes long, presented by Javier Lacort and edited by Santi Araújo.

These have been the five episodes of this week, you can listen to them entirely from this same page.

# 191: Behind the scenes of Infinite Loop

For the first time, Santi Araújo, editor of this podcast, appears to answer a question from a listener about what the creative process of each episode is like.

# 192: WWDC 2020 (I): macOS 11

First post-WWDC 2020 episode commenting on the news of macOS Big Sur, one of the biggest updates in recent Mac history, with an interface much more similar to that of the iPad, even sharing buttons and icons; and some comments on the highly anticipated change of architecture to ARM, under the Apple Silicon trademark.

# 193: WWDC 2020 (II): iOS 14 & iPadOS 14

Second episode the opening of the developer conference, this time focused on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. An update that changes even the concept we knew of the iPhone home screen and some key factors, such as being able to choose third-party applications by default for mail and browser, plus many little details that went unnoticed.

# 194: WWDC 2020 (III): watchOS 7

Third and last episode dedicated to WWDC 2020 in specific – more will come, but less sequentially -, this time to what watchOS 7 offers for what is perhaps Apple’s longest-running product in the future, the Apple Watch, which continues to consolidate as a device increasingly oriented towards health, exercise and physical activity.

# 195: Five years with an Apple Watch on my wrist

June 26, 2015, which also fell on Friday, was the day the original Apple Watch went on sale in Spain. Five years later, a review of what these five years have meant with him on the wrist.

See you next Monday. Thanks for joining us.

