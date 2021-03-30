WWDC 2021: online and June 7-11

Although it does not usually get as much media focus as keynotes, the WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) It is a key event for those of Cupertino. And it is that in these meetings the main lines of the company are pointed out, as we could see last year with the announcement of Apple Silicon. WWDC 2021 will obviously not be as important as that of 2020, but even so, we do hope that those of Cupertino will surprise us with what we can expect in the coming months, after its celebration.

Last year, with WWDC 2020, much of the news focus was on Apple’s ARM-based ICs. And it is logical, without a doubt, it was a change of great significance and enormous repercussion in the sector, but in its shadow there were other important announcements, such as the news of the (then) future versions of iOS and macOS. Among the novelties of iOS, they talked about how he was going to focus on privacy and, as we have seen in recent months, that was much more than a toast to the sun. This is why WWDC 2021 is so important.

It is still early for the certainties about what we will see at WWDC 2021. There is only one thing that is clear and sure, that we will receive an important advance from the future versions of Apple operating, iOS 15 and macOS 12. We are still immersed in the transition phase from Intel to Apple Silicon, so macOS 12 will surely follow in the wake of macOS 11 Big Sur, that is, assuming the role of operating system for two platforms.

Beyond that, expect the macOS news announced at WWDC 2021 are related to its convergence with iOS, something that Apple has been working on for years (we already told you in the review of the history of Mac OS X) and that, now that iPhone, iPad, MacBook, iMac, etc., are going to share a “heart” based on ARM, it will advance faster than it has done so far. And what else to expect? I believe that the big and formidable surprise would be the announcement of Windows 10 ARM for Apple Silicon, but at the moment there is no news about it.

With regard to iOS 15, at the moment we do not know anything, beyond that its arrival to users will be produced by the hand of the future iPhone 13 (of which there have already been some leaks and rumors). Maybe evolution in widgets? More focus (yet) on privacy and security? More customization settings? At the moment it is all a great unknown, but both developers and users will have doubts at WWDC 2021. And, while waiting for future editions, the most interesting thing for developers interested in participating is that, unlike the face-to-face model, registration and participation in WWDC 2021 is free.

It is no surprise, of course, that the event this year will also be held online, a format that Apple seems to have taken a liking to and that, as the main advantage over the face-to-face model, offers global accessibility through the network. So much so that it is not ruled out that after this WWDC 2021, Apple decides to maintain the online mode, or at least substantially enhance it in a hybrid model, for future editions.

