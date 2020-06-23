The Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) Apple is a conference for developers that in recent years the American firm has used to show not only new versions of its operating systems, but also new devices – it was at a WWDC where we saw the presentation of the iPhone SE for example.

Follow WWDC 2020 live and direct

For its 31st anniversary, and motivated by the health crisis we are experiencing, WWDC 2020 has been forced to reinvent itself and adopt an “entirely new online format, Packed with content for our customers, the press, and developers alike. ” Therefore, the first of the Apple events of the year happens to be by streaming and without a face-to-face audience, taking place today June 22, and offering free access to all developers through the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

In the non-contact event we will see “the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS “, and according to Apple, this edition of the WWDC20 will be “the largest so far, and will bring together more than 23 million developers from around the world in an unpublished format this week, as indicated by the calendar of events on their blog, to discuss the future of Apple platforms ”.

What time does Apple WWDC 2020 start?

Do you want to see the event live? Well, it depends on the area of ​​the world you are in – in Spain it will be late in the afternoon, in Latin America at noon – these are the schedules (always within the same day, Monday 22nd):

Spain, the broadcast will start at 19:00, 7 in the afternoon-18 in the Canary IslandsArgentina, the broadcast will begin at 2:00 p.m., 2 in the afternoonBolivia, Chile, Cuba and Venezuela, the broadcast begins at 13:00 hours, 1 in the afternoonColombia, Ecuador and Mexico, the broadcast begins at 12:00 hours, just noon

Links to see WWDC

As always offering different options, to see the Apple WWDC event live you can choose to:

– Apple’s official YouTube channel

– Apple’s official website, which already announces streaming

– The Apple Developer website, which also hosts the live signal

– Apple Developer app, available for iPhone, iPad, mac OS and Apple TV

– Apple TV