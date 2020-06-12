WWDC 2020, the World Apple Developer Conference, will start on June 22 in a completely virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s edition is very special for obvious reasons, starting with the usual keynote by CEO Tim Cook. It will be held at the company’s headquarters, on the Apple Park campus, and will be broadcast live from the company’s main web portal, in the new Apple Developer app, from Apple TV and also on YouTube.

Attendance will be “Free for all developers” and it must be mentioned because in-person assistance in a ‘normal’ year costs thousands of dollars and there are “nudges” to attend. Apple expects WWDC 2020 to be the largest conference in its history, “bringing together a global community of more than 23 million developers in an unprecedented and virtual way.”

Apple has prepared a special schedule for this year and renewed versions of the app and developer forums. The intention is to allow developers to connect in a virtual environment with more than 1,000 Apple engineers, who will be available to answer questions and participate in technical discussions. Members of the Apple Developer Program will also be able to post questions for engineers to answer.

Similarly, Apple has virtualized its development labs for this year’s events. Now, instead of sitting in person with an Apple engineer, developers will be able to request a virtual appointment with private engineers who have participated in the genre of applications that the developer wants to implement. These labs will run June 23-26 and will be available to members of the Apple Developer Program when space becomes available.

Starting June 23, Apple will post videos with more than 100 technical sessions and design directed by its engineers. The videos will be published every day at 10 a.m. PDT and will be available to developers in the new Apple Developer app for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, as well as Apple’s development site.

WWDC 2020: lots of software and… Mac ARM

At a developer conference, considering the importance of apps across platforms and the impressive App Store business numbers, it’s no wonder WWDC has become the most important annual event from the Cupertino firm.

We take for granted the presentation of the latest developments in the development of Apple operating systems starting with the new iOS 14 for smart phones. The appointment will not miss the update of the variant for iPadOS tablets; for watchOS 6 wearables and the one intended to manage your streamer and multimedia content, tvOS. Neither does the new macOS for personal computers, just like what comes for its increasingly important group of services.

Although software is usually the star of this event, Apple always reserves a place for hardware and last year we had the opportunity to see the professional workstation, Mac Pro 2019. This year, in addition to a completely redesigned iMac, the great attention is the (supposed) Mac ARM.

For almost a decade we have been talking about Apple’s interest in creating proprietary ARM processors for Macs. This type of chips would allow Apple a greater integration between hardware and software and an improvement in energy efficiency to increase the autonomy of laptops. Also follow the same strategy in mobility and PC, and have a unified system and app store with the advantages that this would entail at all levels, especially the section on own and third-party development.

The announcement (unconfirmed) of this Mac ARM, would be a blow for manufacturers such as Intel, which is the one who supplies the processors for Mac since Apple replaced the PowerPC and would have big consequences in the industry considering Apple’s position and the possibility that other manufacturers would follow suit.