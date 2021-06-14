WWCOTY promotes June 24 as International Women’s Driver Day

Enlarge

The Women’s World Car of the Year has taken action to declare June 24 as International Women’s Drivers Day.

With the support of Newspress Spain and the aim of drawing attention to the importance of women in the automotive world, the Women’s World Car of the Year has launched an initiative to declare June 24 International Women’s Day Conductor (International Women Drivers’ Day).

According to the organization, on June 24, just three years ago, the ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia was lifted. That day one of the great walls that still had to be demolished in the automotive world fell. Women gained in mobility, personal freedom and passion for the automobile. They became more visible and made society aware of the potential of more than 50% of the population.

Currently, according to WWCOTY, women influence more than 80% of car purchases in advanced countries. This fact will be maintained or will grow in the coming years due to the fact that «the percentage of young university students is already higher in developed countries. Salary parity is becoming an achievable goal, in the Boards of Directors they are no longer exclusively male and in the lists of the richest people in the world it is not strange to see more and more names of women “, says Marta García, Executive President of the WWCOTY.

International Women’s Drivers Day also celebrates the amplifying role of women in expressing their opinions and experiences about cars on social media. Their voice multiplies on Instagram, where the number of users reaches 50.8% worldwide, 77.1% on Pinterest, 43.8% on Facebook and 44% on TikTok. And this is particularly important because of the very high female environmental awareness in the field of mobility. It is not just about benefits and security, but also about saving the planet without losing the right to freedom to come and go where and when everyone wants.

The International Day of the Woman Driver is also a call to reflect on the way that remains to be traveled. Still today many women feel scrutinized by their partners when they drive, use the second family car or feel little support in the world of motorsports. That is why, according to the organization, this celebration is necessary, because a future of sustainable mobility and equality would not be possible without the contribution of women.