Wuolah’s pretty notes come up with a very well-financed rival

The question of platforms to share content, beautiful and well-done notes or anything else that a student needs is not new, far from it. Maybe more sophisticated yes, but as old as the educational systems themselves. What a few years ago was a local issue, somewhat improvised, is now found through a whole deployment under the latest marketplace model. Or what is the same, an app to do something that already came from the analog world. Uber or Glovo know something about this. El Rincón del Vago, Patata Brava, Wuolah and now also StuDocu are allies for some and enemies for others.

A few days ago, El País spoke of Wuolah as the platform that brings university faculty in Spain upside down at the same time that it has saved some academic curricula. A place to exchange documents, if they are nice and good notes better, from any career and university that also rewards the best creators with a payment per download. For some teachers this is a serious affront to their intellectual property and the development of classes. They point out, according to the media, that this supposes the absence of many students who prefer to pay for some notes rather than attend the master classes. For others it is a lifesaver.

If this seemed anecdotal, there is bad news. A new neighbor has arrived in town who wants to compete with the beautiful and well-paid notes from Wuolah. It is about StuDocu, the Dutch pair of the Spanish startup that, despite everything, has a similar origin. Born from the experience of its founders in the university who found a vein in the collection and market of beautiful notes beyond their local and personal environment.

The difference, in this case, is that StuDocu comes with 41 million euros of financing under its arm. The note-taking market is, it seems, quite attractive to the investor community. For StuDocu, this would be the third round in its history, adding to the previous 5.6 million euros.

StuDocu vs. Wuolah, pretty notes have more options

The objective of StuDocu with its new round of financing is precisely to expand internationally. “The first thing we want to do is redouble our presence in the markets we are already in and at the same time invest more money in the markets where we want to go; also improve the product and possibly acquire competitors in which we are interested in order to grow faster, points out Marnix Broer to Hypertextual. The issue of beautiful notes is no longer a trivial topic and in the background to become a business of international expansion and travel.

With 15 million registered students worldwide, Spain is one of its most interesting countries for StuDocu with only organic growth. Account, with hardly any promotion, with 500,000 registered users. Mainly in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​the objective of the platform is to reach the rest of the country’s universities.

They basically know that it’s Wuolah’s pretty and good note payment model that could get them the most trouble.

In this sense, they know and recognize that Wuolah is their greatest competition at the moment. Patatas Bravas and a forgotten Rincón del Vago, although on his radar, for now they do not pose a great challenge for them. Basically they know that it is Wuolah’s pay model for nice and good notes that could cause them the most problems. For this they work in a similar way but without remuneration, to which StuDocu has only used on a few occasions and as a form of promotion; they position themselves as a collaborative platform rather than a payment platform. 80% of the notes remain open, the remaining 20% ​​only under subscription or exchange. Only if you pay 4 euros per month or upload a certain percentage of notes will you be able to access the content that they consider as premium.

How do you know you have that status? Through reviews and ratings of other users who have used the same content. Would a lucky amazon of notes in which the best valued wins. With all its pros and cons.

Even being collaborative, not everyone is in favor of the sale of notes

There are opinions for all tastes. In general, university faculty do not look favorably on the note market. Whether sold or shared, the digitalization of the notes does not like.

For StoDocu the situation is clear. “If a teacher teaches you something new, it is something valuable to you,” says Marnix. However, “if they teach you Newton’s Law, the reality is that he did not invent it, he is only telling you something that someone else did.” This positioning would be, therefore, the answer to the idea that the sale or dissemination of beautiful and good notes would be a theft of intellectual property from teachers. “Teachers educate students, but students can also educate other students and help them to be better,” they add, “this shows that some teachers are old-fashioned.”

“I only resorted to them when I didn’t have many notes or the ones I had were a bit bad, but they haven’t helped me much in the exams either”

With the case of Wuolah and StuDocu it happens as with so many others: an anecdotal question of which it ends up becoming a world. On the one hand, many students consulted by this medium point out that they actually use or have used this type of platform. However, they define them as support and not salvation; which would end the mantra that these platforms are the bane of face-to-face classes. “I have only resorted to them when I didn’t have many notes or the ones I had were a bit bad, but they haven’t helped me much in exams either,” one of them tells us. Others suggest that although the notes are good, it is still unsound material at the moment of truth. In this case at the time of the exam. It depends, they explain, on the career, the subject and the teacher himself.

In any case, they all agree that perhaps selling the material is not entirely ethical. They lose, according to them, the concept of collaborative and, they add, they would not pay for it either.

A teaching staff for all tastes

On the other side of the story is the teaching staff. Marnix from StuDocu points out that “we must not forget that the university is there to train professionals and not people who memorize things”. Along these lines, Carlos Alameda, associate professor at the Rey Juan Carlos University, explains that when a professor has created content to be stolen or spread out there without any permission, it is annoying, but if they are the notes that the kids create in the classes there is nothing to do, is something yours.

His classes are focused on practical cases and a few simple notes bought on the net are not going to be of much use in an exam

This is joined by the initiative of the teachers themselves: “Almost all current scientific knowledge is published and the value of the teacher’s class is his pedagogical ability to present, relate and put into practice,” says Alameda.

A point of view shared by Marta González, professor of Psychology at Cardenal Cisneros: «Teachers who complain that students use these apps, perhaps should consider changing your pedagogical model, although I am aware that education in public universities is so industrialized that it is sometimes impossible to use a more modern pedagogical model.

Like Alameda, his classes focus on practical cases and a few simple notes bought online are not going to do much good on an exam. The debate of the platforms for buying and selling beautiful and good notes, therefore, enters a much deeper situation. Beyond assistance he class or intellectual property would be addressing the quality of teaching at many levels and the very concept of the University as a center of knowledge.

