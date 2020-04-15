Microsoft announced the closure of Wunderlist months ago. The service will die this month, giving way to Microsoft To Do as the main alternative for the company. However, the developers seem to be aware of the nostalgia that the application evokes, and someone has seen fit to launch a level alternative.

Zenkit To Do is a twin brother of Wunderlist. It is a complete service, with versions for iOS, Android, PC and Mac, so we can use it on any platform. We are going to tell you what we will find when using the mobile version, since the app is quite complete.

A good application to manage task lists

At the Zenkit To Do interface level it is practically a carbon copy of Wunderlist. Both on PC and mobile we have very similar interfaces, a positive point considering that the visual aspect was one of the points that most convinced Wunderlist users. To log in we have multiple options: create an account, register with Google, Apple, Microsoft, Facebook and Trello.

Zenkit To Do can be synchronized with Wunderlist to easily import our lists

When logging in we can synchronize our lists from Wunderlist, so the migration process could not be easier. The main interface is simple, with the inbox view, today and week. Right below, we have the possibility to create a list or import them.

Personalization, list management, notifications and task assignment. Zenkit to do does its job well.

With Zenkit’s free plan we can create up to 80 lists and 2400 tasks distributed in a maximum of 20 folders. In the same way, we can collaborate with seven other users, in addition to being able to create reminders, comments on the lists, etc. At the interface level we can customize the application to taste, with light or dark theme and different backgrounds for the app.

It is an intuitive and easy to use app, depending on the date on which we put the tasks, they will be assigned to ‘Today’ or ‘Week’, in addition to being able to create personalized lists to enter them there. In our tests it was enough with a free plan to enjoy everything you need in this type of apps, although developers can always be supported with the payment plan, which starts from 3 euros per user.

Zenkit To Do

