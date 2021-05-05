Wuling hongguang the cheapest electric car in the world and the best selling in 2021

Wuling, almost silently, is becoming a giant in the world of electric cars, and is hitting a Goliath What Tesla in the most important market for these cars: China.

Wuling, which is a company that has a partnership with the group General Motors and with the group SAIC in China, he was able to do the cheapest electric car in the world called HongGuangh whose portfolio is in a range between 4,300 and 6,500 dollars.

Thus, Wuling fulfilled that distant promise that was born in India and with which they wanted to make a car of less than $ 4,000 more than 10 years ago, the Tata Nano. And also, with the plus of being electric.

These benefits of the little Wuling HongGuang EV have resulted in sales. At present it is the car number 1 in sales in the market number 1 for electric cars which is China and also far surpassed the ‘best seller’ from Tesla, the Model 3.

So far this year, from HongGuang EV have already been sold almost 100 thousand units in that market, compared to the almost 53 thousand that the tesla sedan which is second, and that is why it is the best-selling electric car in that country. Which incidentally, leaves him as the world’s best-selling electric car so far in 2021.

But what is the secret of this success?

In the first place and its strongest point is its price: it starts in $ 4,500. This makes the Wuling Hong Guang in the world’s most affordable electric car since it was launched late last year.

In second place, there is the versatile mechanical proposal of the Hong Guang with a 27 hp and 85 Nm torque electric motor that works with a battery of 13.8 kWh and with capacity for four passengers. It is capable of reaching 100 kph and has an autonomy of traveling up to 200 kilometers on a single charge, making it perfect for cities.

In third place, Wuling and his partner General Motors are in a rush to offer in China reliable electric cars, of design and equipment more than acceptable for their price and with several options already on the way.

For example, the brand has just presented a variant named Macaron It has special body colors with the option of a contrasting roof, plus safety equipment with low speed pedestrian and tire pressure monitoring, as well as a reverse camera and rear sensors. Its price reaches up to $ 6,500.

And on the same basis of Wuling Hong Guang the brand presented an edition of convertible body at the Shanghai Show which is even priced lower: $ 4,300.

This price and its appearance dthey saved their orders even though both GM and SAIC said they were presenting it as a prototype. Even for the specialized press it was one of the big surprises of the chinese date.

The Wuling Hong Guang is the result of an association the group SAIC (with 51%), General Motors (with a 44% stake) and the Chinese microvane specialist Wuling (the remaining 5% in this association).

