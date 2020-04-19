Situated among the hills surrounding the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the new coronavirus emerged, a Chinese biotech lab has become the center of global controversy.

According to Chinese scientists, the virus may have passed from animal to man in a market selling live animals in Wuhan. But the existence of this laboratory encourages speculation that the virus came out of there.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said a “full investigation” is being carried out on how the virus “came out into the world.”

– What is the Wuhan Institute of Virology?

The institute houses the Virus Culture Center, the most important virus bank in Asia where more than 1,500 varieties are preserved, according to its website.

Within the complex is the first high-security laboratory in Asia capable of handling class 4 (P4) pathogens, that is, dangerous viruses that are transmitted from person to person, such as Ebola.

The laboratory cost 300 million yuan ($ 42 million) and was completed in 2015, although it was not opened until 2018. French Alain Merieux, founder of a bio-industrial company, advised on its construction.

The institute also has a P3 level laboratory that has been operational since 2012.

The 3,000 m2 P4 laboratory is located within a square building with a cylindrical annex, near a pond at the foot of a forested hill on the outskirts of Wuhan.

On a recent visit, . saw no activity inside.

A sign outside the complex indicates “Strong Prevention and Control, Don’t Fear, Listen to Official Announcements, Believe in Science, Don’t Spread Rumors.”

– Is the laboratory the origin of the coronavirus? –

The Washington Post and Fox News quoted anonymous sources as saying that the virus could have accidentally left the complex.

According to diplomatic documents that The Washington Post was able to consult, the authorities were concerned about the inadequate security of the investigators when handling viruses similar to SARS.

According to Fox News, the “patient zero” of the pandemic could have been infected by a variety of bat viruses that were being studied in the laboratory and then spread to the Wuhan population.

When asked about this hypothesis, US President Donald Trump said that “we are increasingly hearing this story” and that the United States was conducting an “in-depth investigation.”

The institute declined to comment on these theories on Friday, but in February released a statement about it, rejecting the rumors.

He explained having received the new coronavirus, then unknown, on December 30. Then, on January 2, he determined the sequence of the viral genome and submitted the information on the pathogen to the World Health Organization (WHO) on January 11.

For his part, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Friday rejected allegations that the laboratory was responsible.

“A knowledgeable person will immediately understand that the intention is to create confusion, divert public attention and avoid responsibility,” said Zhao, who in turn promoted rumors that the US military could have brought the virus to China.

– What do scientists know about the virus?

Scientists believe that the virus appeared in a bat and passed to man through an intermediate species, probably the pangolin.

But a study by a group of Chinese scientists, published in January in The Lancet, reveals that the first COVID-19 patient had no connection to the Wuhan animal market, nor did 13 of the first 41 patients.

Shi Zhengli, a leading Chinese expert on bat coronavirus and deputy director of the P4 laboratory, was part of the team that published the first study suggesting that SARS-CoV-2 (the official name of the virus) came from bats.

In an interview with Scientific American magazine, Shi said that the SARS-CoV-2 genome does not match any of the bat coronaviruses that his laboratory studied so far.

According to Filippa Lentzos, a biosafety researcher at King’s College London, although there is no evidence on the theory of the accident in the laboratory, there is also “no real evidence” that the virus came from the market.

“For me, the origin of the pandemic is still an unanswered question,” he told ..