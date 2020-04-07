After 11 weeks with a forced quarantine, Chinese authorities are preparing details to free the city epicenter of the coronavirus

Wuhan started to lift restrictions outbound travel and transport internal as of this Wednesday, after 11 weeks of the total closure of the city China, implemented to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In Wuhan, epicenter of the outbreak of Coronavirus Initially, traffic controls have been dismantled and the operation of railways, airports, waterways, roads and buses has resumed in an orderly manner, Xinhua reported.

On January 23, when the pandemic peaked in Wuhan, the city declared restrictions never seen before, such as the suspension of the transport public and all departing flights and trains. The city was completely put in quarantine.

Photographs released by the news agency China this Wednesday they show crowds of people, all wearing face masks, waiting for trains to leave Wuhan, as well as long lines of vehicles in the toll booths of the freeways.

Tens of thousands of people who spent the last few months locked up in Wuhan They prepare to leave the city and even return to their jobs in other parts of the country, having been trapped in the city by the COVID-19, narrates the South China Morning Post.

The bans in the city, known for many weeks as “the epicenter of the pandemic”, are lifted two weeks after the Hubei province, where it is located Wuhan, relax the restrictions similarly.

People in Wuhan now they can leave the metropolis if they have been given a certificate of good health and a large part of the services of transport they may resume operations.

Chinese citizens in Wuhan they need to carry a QR code to document health status before they are allowed to leave residential complexes and use the transport public.