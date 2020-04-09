The global epicenter of the pandemic recorded on Wednesday the only two deaths of the day in the Asian country

EFE –

The city China from Wuhan, cradle of the pandemic of coronavirus, has recorded the two deaths caused by pneumonia COVID-19 which, according to the National Health Commission of China, were registered throughout the Asian country this Wednesday.

In their daily bulletin, the health authorities reported today that, until last local midnight (16:00 GMT Wednesday), the two aforementioned deaths occurred in Wuhan, in addition to being diagnosed with 63 new positives by coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Of those 63 new cases, 61 were detected in travelers from abroad, the so-called “imported” cases, which on the eve were 59 and totaling 1,103 to date.

The remaining two cases were local infections that occurred in the southeastern province of Canton, for the three of the day before (one of which was also in Canton).

Despite these new cases, the total number of infected “active” in the Asian country continued to decrease to 1,160 (of which 176 remain in serious condition), since the number of patients discharged is usually higher than that of new infections.

After these last data are known, the total number of infected diagnosed in China since the start of the pandemic it has been 81,856, among which 3,335 people have perished and, for the moment, 77,370 people have been discharged after successfully overcoming the disease.

Since it began to severely hit the rest of the planet, many Chinese have returned to their country, where the COVID-19 -always according to official figures- seems more controlled. Hence the rebound in “imported” cases in recent weeks, as many come from other global sources of the virus.

To date, 716,889 close contacts with the infected have been medically monitored, of which 12,510 are still under observation, and of these, 73 would be suspected cases of being infected with the virus.

As for the asymptomatic infected, China recorded 56 new cases in the latter part (less than half that the day before), bringing the total number of asymptomatic patients under observation to 1,104.

On March 12, the Chinese government declared that the peak of transmissions had come to an end in the Asian country.

The symptoms of the new coronavirus they are in many cases similar to those of a cold, but can be accompanied by fever and fatigue, dry cough and dyspnea (difficulty breathing).