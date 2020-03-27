Local authorities also reported that a total of 71,170 people have been discharged from the coronavirus.

The epicenter of the outbreak of coronavirus, Wuhan, did not record new or suspected local cases of the disease for the third consecutive day.

China reported on Saturday 41 new cases detected the previous 24 hours, all from people from abroad, and seven more deaths, six of them in Wuhan. China now accumulates 81,008 cases and 3,255 deaths.

Wuhan You must meet 14 consecutive days without registering any new cases to cancel the severe travel restrictions that were imposed on you.

The inhabitants now have greater mobility in the province of Hubei, whose borders continue closed to the rest of the country. Beijing and other cities increase their activities as the government tries to mitigate the disastrous repercussions of the disease in the second largest economy in the world, although social distancing and quarantines for people arriving in the country persist.