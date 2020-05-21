The government of Wuhan, epicenter of the pandemic of COVID-19, officially banned the consumption of wild animals and her offspring for edible purposes, announced this Thursday, May 20.

Along with this ban, the local administration of Wuhan reported that the city will become a “wildlife sanctuary“

According to Forbes, this is except for measures for “scientific research, population regulation, and monitoring of epidemics, diseases, and other special circumstances.”

Furthermore, in order not to affect the economy, two provinces may receive financial compensation if they agree to abandon the breeding of wild animals destined for human consumption.

Origin of COVID-19

The most recent hypotheses about the origin of the coronavirus pandemic in the city of Wuhan, Chinese province of Hubei, point to a series of unfortunate events featuring a bat, a pangolin and, at the end of the chain, a human.

A horseshoe bat from the Rhinolophus family may have flown over its habitat infected with some strain of coronavirus.

During their journey, their droppings would fall on plants and insects from which a pangolin, the most trafficked mammal in the world for its armor and meat, would feed.

Pangolin would become the host for the coronavirus, one of the most common families of viruses in bats. From there, it would be transferred for sale to an exotic animal market in Wuhan, infecting some of its captors, sellers, consumers, or all. The rest is history. Humanity would cross one more line in its link with nature.

With information from Forbes and Notimex