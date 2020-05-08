A wholesale market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan played a role in the outbreak of the new coronavirus last year, having been the source or possibly an “amplifying environment”, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, calling for more research. .

Chinese officials closed the market in January, part of efforts to stop the spread of viruses, and ordered a temporary ban on trade and consumption of wild animals.

“The market played a role in the event, of course. But what role, we don’t know, if it was the source or an amplifying environment or just a coincidence that some cases were detected in and around that market,” said Dr. Peter Ben Embarek, WHO specialist in food safety and zoonotic viruses that cross the barrier between animals and humans.

It was not clear whether live animals, vendors or infected customers could have brought the virus to market, he said at a news briefing in Geneva.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there was “a significant amount of evidence” that the virus came from Wuhan’s laboratory, but he also said there was no certainty.

No public evidence linked the outbreak to Wuhan’s laboratory, and scientists said the coronavirus appears to have developed in the wild. An intelligence report from Germany questions Pompeo’s allegations, reported Der Spiegel magazine.

Ben Embarek did not address the charges.

He noted that researchers took a year to identify camels as the source of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome virus, a coronavirus that emerged in Saudi Arabia in 2012 and spread throughout the Middle East, adding, “It is not too late”.

“What is important, what would be of great help, is to catch the virus before it adapts to humans, before the version we have now. Because then we would better understand how it adapted to humans, how it evolved,” he said.

“In terms of investigations, China most likely has all the expertise needed to do these investigations. They have many very qualified researchers there.”

