The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus pandemic originated in December, lifted travel restrictions on Tuesday, after nearly three months banned to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

According to local authorities, dozens of people are preparing to use their cars or rail service to get out of town this week. Guo Lei, a worker from Wuhan, traveled to one of the city’s main exit gates with his car and five other people on board.

“I can not wait to return to my hometown,” he said. Guo is from Shandong Province. “I have been living in Wuhan for eight years. Before spring I came with my family, who helps me make deliveries. We were all trapped here by the epidemic, “he explained.

Monday night, a large number of vehicles moved to the exit from Fuhe, in the north of Wuhan, where they honked the horns and managed to start as soon as the barricades were removed.

In China there are 3,335 people killed by the virus, while 82 thousand 718 people have been infected. Although the virus originated in the Asian giant, the country is the sixth with the highest number of cases in the world, a list led by the United States, with 378,289, followed by Spain, with 140,511. (Europa Press)