The director of the maximum security laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, accused by the US media of being the source of the new coronavirus, has categorically denied the accusations on Saturday.

China is under increasing pressure on how it managed the pandemic. The United States is trying to find out if the virus originated from a virology institute that has a biosecurity laboratory.

Chinese scientists have claimed that the virus likely jumped from an animal to humans in a market that sold wild animals.

But some conspiracy theories claim that the germ spread from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, specifically in the P4 laboratory, equipped to handle dangerous viruses.

“It is impossible for this virus to come from us,” Yuan Zhiming, director of the Wuhan laboratory, said in an interview with public media.

None of the employees has been infected, he told the CGTN channel. He added that “the entire institute conducts research in different areas related to the coronavirus.”

The institute already rejected these theories in February and said it had shared information about the pathogen with the World Health Organization (WHO) in early January.

But this week in the United States, rumors have resurfaced. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said US officials are conducting a “full investigation” into how the virus “went out into the world.”

“We clearly know what kind of research is carried out at the institute and how it handles viruses and samples,” said Yuan.

Since the P4 lab is in Wuhan, “people can’t help but make associations,” he lamented, accusing some media outlets of “deliberately trying to mislead people” with information “entirely based on speculation” without “evidence.”

According to the Washington Post, the U.S. embassy in Beijing, after several visits to the institute, alerted U.S. authorities in 2018 to apparently insufficient security measures in a laboratory studying coronavirus from bats.

Wuhan authorities initially tried to cover up the outbreak, and there are questions about the official infection count because the government has repeatedly changed the computer system.

This week city authorities admitted errors in the death count and increased the figure by 50%.